Lady Indians outroll Hurricanes

WILMINGTON —Wilmington rolled a season-best 2,071 but it was not near enough to overcome the Hillsboro Lady Indians who rolled at 2,402 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

In the boys match, Wilmington won a shootout with Hillsboro with eight games of 200 or better, 2,846 to 2,575.

Ariel Comberger had a 433 (200 and 233) total to lead all bowlers. Tori Piatt had a 189 game.

For Hillsboro, Selena Mingua topped the charts with a 419 series (220 and 199). Taylor Jordan was close behind with 415 while Maddie Tomko had 398.

Wilmington boys bowling coach Dustin Brown said the 2,846 total is the school record for a 2-game, 3-baker set.

“They are bowling phenomenally well starting out the season,” Brown said.

Jayden Tackett led the way for the Hurricane with a 480 series (257, 223). Lucas Neff was right behind with 478 (254, 224).

Jordan Tackett had a 248 game and Hunter Gallion bowled a 225 game.

Hillsboro’s Hunter Springer was the overall top bowler, finishing with a 504 series (236, 268).

SUMMARY

Dec 2, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Wilmington 2846, Hillsboro 2575

WILMINGTON 1149, 1048; baker games 204, 236, 209

Jordan Tackett 248, 170

Jayden Tackett 257, 223

Lucas Neff 254, 224

Isaac Martini 207, 206

Hunter Gallion 183, 225

HILLSBORO 950, 1050; baker games 211, 169, 195

Zach Burns 197, 208

Blane Bledsoe 150, 202

Hunter Springer 236, 268

Jawaun Jones 189, 238

Zach Ison 178, 134

Girls Results

Hillsboro 2,402, Wilmington 2,071

WILMINGTON 777, 844; baker games 132, 158, 160

Haylee Wright 122, 147

Harley Wallace 112, 135

Tori Piatt 189, 165

Kennedy Harcourt 154, 164

Ariel Comberger 200, 233

HILLSBORO 940, 977; baker games 128, 174, 183

Lila Carter 146, 225

Maddie Tomko 226, 172

Taylor Jordan 197, 218

Jazlen Jones 151, 163

Selena Mingua 220, 199

Jazlen Jones rolled a 151 and 163 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Bowling-1.jpg Jazlen Jones rolled a 151 and 163 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest Zach Burns rolled a 197 and 208 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/12/web1_Bowling-4.jpg Zach Burns rolled a 197 and 208 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest

Hillsboro’s Hunter Springer leads all bowlers with 504 series