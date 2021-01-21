Lady ‘Cats fall at Northwest

McDermott — After hanging tough for a quarter the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats watched the Northwest Lady Mohawks pull away in the final three quarters Wednesday on their way to a 58-34 non-league victory.

The score was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, but Northwest outscored Whiteoak 19-11 in the second quarter to take a 29-21 lead into halftime. The Lady ‘Cats were outscored by their hosts in the third quarter, 13-6, and in the fourth quarter, 14-7.

Whiteoak was led offensively by Kara Ward and Jaylie Parr, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

McDermott’s Valerie Copas led all scorers with 19 points, while teammate Haidyn Wamsley added 11.

Northwest was 9 of 11 from the free line while Whiteoak was 2 of 7. Whiteoak was called for 14 fouls in the game. Northwest was called for six fouls.

BOX SCORE

WHS — 10 11 6 7 — 34

NHS — 10 19 13 14 — 58

Whiteoak: Ames 1-0/0-2, McMullen 0-1/2-1, Monteith 0-0-0, Hill 0-0-0, Ward 3(2)-0/1-12, Carr 2-/0/-4, Parr 5-1/2-11, Jones 1-0/0-2, Campbell 0-0-0, Hawkins 1-0/0-2, TOTALS: 13(2)-2/7-34

McDermott: Webb 0-0-0, Copas 3(3)-4/5-19, Rigsby 0-0-0, Wamsley 0(3)-2/2-11, Compton 0-2/2-2, Jenkins 0(1)-0/0-3, Jewett 3-1/2-7, Lewis 2-0/0-4, Knittel 2-0/0-4, Montgomery 4-0/0-8, TOTALS: 14(7)-9/11-58

Ward, Parr lead offensive charge for Whiteoak