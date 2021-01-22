Lady Indians rally late at WCH

The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team hosted Hillsboro in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up on Jan. 13.

The Lady Lions had a nice start to the game and improved upon their lead in the second quarter.

However, the second half was a flip of the script as Hillsboro scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to edge Washington, 35-34.

Washington junior Jeleeya Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. She hit both of her team’s three-point field goals. Senior Emily Semler scored five points, senior Mallory Hicks and sophomore Allie Mongold each scored four points and sophomore Megan Sever scored three.

Junior Gracie Dean led Hillsboro with 10 points. Freshman Rylie Scott scored eight points and junior Bryanna Bledsoe had seven points.

Washington held a 7-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the halftime intermission, the Lady Lions were in front, 20-8.

Hillsboro cut two points off the deficit in the third quarter and poured in 19 points in the fourth to eight for Washington to claim the one-point victory.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 7 13 6 8 — 34

H 2 6 8 19 — 35

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 2-1-5; Aaralyne Estep 0-0-0; Allie Mongold 2-0-4; Mallory Hicks 0-4-4; Megan Sever 1-1-3; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-0-0; Jeleeya Smith 5 (2)-2-18. TOTALS — 10 (2)-8-34. Free throw shooting: 8 of 16 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Smith.

HILLSBORO —Gracie Dean 3-4-10; Rylie Scott 4-0-8; Sinai Roberts 0-0-0; Eden Edenfield 3-0-5; Mya Bell 1-0-2; Susanna Barney 0-0-0; Bryanna Bledsoe 1 (1)-2-7; Jaden Moberly 1-0-2. TOTALS — 13 (1)-6-35. Free throw shooting: 6 of 16 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal: Bledsoe.

Washington junior Aaralyne Estep drives toward the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro at Washington High School Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Pictured for Hillsboro are freshman Riley Scott (9) and sophomore Mya Bell (13). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Scores 19 in the 4th after scoring just 16 rest of game