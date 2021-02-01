FAC-leading Indians dump MT

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers made the trip down U.S. Route 62 to Hillsboro High School to take on the Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday night.

Hillsboro won the game, 73-54.

For the Panthers, sophomore Isaiah Reisinger led with 15 points, hitting five threes.

Hillsboro junior Quinton Captain scored 18 points (with four threes); senior Brad Miller scored 14 to go along with six rebounds and senior Hunter Price had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For the FAC-leading Indians (13-2 overall, 7-1 FAC), four players reached double figures, led by senior Ryan Scott with 21. He had four three-point field goals and six rebounds.

Hillsboro led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter. By the half, the Indians were in front, 37-24.

The Panthers had their best offensive quarter in the third, scoring 20 points to 18 for Hillsboro to set the score at 55-44.

Hillsboro won the fourth quarter, 18-10 for the 73-54 final.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 12 20 10 — 54

H 21 16 18 18 — 73

MIAMI TRACE — Isaiah Reisinger, 0 (5)-0-15; Andrew Guthrie 2-7-11; Logan Rodgers 4-1-9; Dylan Bernard 1 (1)-0-5; Ethan Steele 2-0-4; Cameron Moore 1-2-4; Braden Osborne 1-0-2; Hayden Hunter 1-0-2; Keegan Terry 1-0-2; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Braeden Morris 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (6)-10-54. Free throw shooting: 10 of 13 for 76 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 5; Bernard. Field goal shooting: 19 of 46 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 16 for 37 percent. Rebounds: 28 (10 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 4. Blocked shots: 4. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 17. Bench points: 26. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 5.

HILLSBORO — Ryan Scott 2 (4)-5-21; Quinton Captain 1 (4)-4-18; Brad Miller 6-2-14; Hunter Price 3 (1)-2-11; Lawton Parry 0 (2)-0-6; Nick Lewis 0-2-2; Coltin Hunter 0-1-1; Jakwon Clark 0-0-0; Canaan Griffith 0-0-0; Jayse Middleton 0-0-0; Ethan Parry 0-0-0; Jack Roades 0-0-0; Blake Tira 0-0-0; Shane Sullivan 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (11)-16-73. Free throw shooting: 16 of 19 for 84 percent. Three-point field goals: Scott, 4; Captain, 4; L. Parry, 2; Price. Field goal shooting: 23 of 61 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 11 of 28 for 39 percent. Rebounds: 34 (15 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 10. Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 5. Personal fouls: 13. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 9.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Four Hillsboro players reach double figures