Hillsboro clinches FAC championship

The Hillsboro boys basketball team won its 14th straight contest Saturday and in the process clinched no worse than a share of the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 64-58 overtime victory against the Miami Trace Panthers.

The Indians finished the regular with marks of 9-1 in the FAC and 18-2 overall.

Jackson, which Hillsboro split with in the regular, is currently 7-1 in the FAC with two conference games left. It can earn a share of the title with Hillsboro if it beats Miami Trace on Tuesday and Chillicothe on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Miami Trace made sure Hillsboro had to earn the title and battled the Indians to a tie after four quarters.

Hillsboro erupted for 20 points in the overtime period to take the win.

Senior Ryan Scott was the game’s leading scorer for Hillsboro with 23 points. He connected for five of Hillsboro’s 10 three-point baskets.

Senior Jakwon Clark had three threes and finished with 17 points for the Indians.

Senior Logan Rodgers led the Panthers with 20 points, including three threes, six rebounds and a game-high four assists. He also blocked one shot.

Senior Braden Osborne hit two threes and finished with 12 points. He had four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

The Panthers had a good start to the game, leading 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Hillsboro countered in the second quarter, scoring 19 points to seven for the Panthers to take a 26-21 halftime lead.

The game stayed close in the third quarter with the Panthers hitting for 11 points to 10 for the Indians. Hillsboro led 36-32 after three periods.

In the fourth quarter, Miami Trace scored 12 points to eight for Hillsboro, sending the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, Hillsboro hit three quick three-point baskets and scored a total of 20 points to 14 for the Panthers for the 64-58 final.

The Panthers are now 5-8 overall, 3-6 in the FAC. A second game against Chillicothe has been cancelled.

Miami Trace’s next game is Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Sectional tournament at Logan Elm High School. The Panthers are seeded No. 15 and Logan Elm is the No. 2 seed.

Hillsboro, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, and will host Gallia Academy (No. 14 seed) Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 14 7 11 12 14 — 58

H 7 19 10 8 20 — 64

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 4 (3)-3-20; Braden Osborne 3 (2)-0-12; Cameron Moore 1 (3)-1-12; Andrew Guthrie 3-1-7; Ethan Steele 2-0-4; Dylan Bernard 0 (1)-0-3; Hayden Hunter 0-0-0; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (9)-5-58. Free throw shooting: 5 of 10 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Rodgers, 3; Moore, 3; Osborne, 2; Bernard. Field goal shooting: 22 of 48 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 9 of 21 for 42 percent. Rebounds: 28 (7 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 9. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 18. Personal fouls: 17. Bench points: 14. Second chance points: 7. Points off turnovers: 11.

HILLSBORO — Ryan Scott 1 (5)-6-23; Jakwon Clark 3 (3)-2-17; Brad Miller 4-0-8; Hunter Price 0 (1)-5-8; Quintin Captain 0-4-4; Lawton Parry 0 (1)-1-4; Nick Lewis 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (10)-18-64. Free throw shooting: 18 of 23 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Scott, 5; Clark, 3; Price, Parry. Field goal shooting: 18 of 52 for 34 percennt. Three-point field goal shooting: 10 of 30 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 27 (11 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 10. Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 4. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 11.

Jackson needs to win two more conference games to tie Indians