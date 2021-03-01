Ohio girls regional tournament pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the 2021 Ohio girls basketball regional tournament pairings with dates, locations and times subjects to change. The home team is listed first:

Division I

Region 1

Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Canton McKinley at Medina High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Canton GlenOak vs. Medina at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Medina High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2

Sylvania Northview vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Strongsville vs. Olmsted Falls at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Reynoldsburg vs. Dublin Coffman at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Newark at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Westerville South High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Centerville at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Huber Heights Wayne vs. Mason at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Princeton High School, Saturday, 12 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 4 vs. Region 2 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs. Shaker Heights Laurel at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Perry vs. Poland Seminary at Barberton High School, 8:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Bellevue vs. Napoleon at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Granville vs. Norton at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

Wintersville Indian Creek vs. Thornville Sheridan at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Dresden Tri-Valley at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Hamilton Badin vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Germantown Valley View vs. Dayton Carroll at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 8 vs. Region 6 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 5 University of Dayton Arena, 3/12/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 2 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Canfield South Range vs. Warrensville Heights at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Garrettsville Garfield vs. Apple Creek Waynedale at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10

Columbus Africentric vs. Willard at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Delta vs. Ottawa-Glandorf at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Region 11

Beverly Fort Frye vs. Berlin Hiland at Cambridge High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. Eastern Brown at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. Anna at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Waynesville vs. Worthington Christian at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Springfield High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 10 vs. Region 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 12 vs. Region 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Shadyside vs. Loudonville at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. McDonald at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 14

Convoy Crestview vs. Toledo Christian at Elida High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

New Washington Buckeye Central vs. Columbus Grove at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 15

Newark Catholic vs. Waterford at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. Peebles at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 16

New Madison Tri-Village vs. Xenia Legacy Christian at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Fort Loramie vs. Minster at Butler High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 14 vs. Region 16 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 15 vs. Region 13 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/11/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/13/2021, 10:45 a.m.

Ticket information

On February 25, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new protocols will increase spectator capacity to 25 percent for indoor sporting events and 30 percent for outdoor sporting events as long as facial coverings continue to be worn and other precautions are followed. However, that modification to spectator capacities cannot occur until the revised Ohio Department of Health Director’s Sports Order is approved. That is expected to take place soon, but an exact date is not known at this time. When that does happen, OHSAA tournament venues will decide if they are able to accommodate increased capacities.

Until then, the current Ohio Health Director’s Sports Order limits spectators at indoor events to the lesser of 15 percent permanent, fixed seats or 300 unless a variance was approved. All ticketing for OHSAA winter sports tournaments is being handled digitally by the OHSAA’s digital ticketing partner, HomeTown Ticketing, with direct contact with the participating schools from the OHSAA. Schools have entered facility information into myOHSAA so allotments for basketball tournament games can be established since tickets are split 50/50 split between the participating schools. More information is available in the Feb. 26 member school update.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_ohsaa_logo.jpg