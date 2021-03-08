McClain’s Rawlins takes 5th at district

Unless an alternate is needed at 285 pounds, the Hillsboro and McClain wrestling teams will not be represented at the 2021 Ohio High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships.

The only wrestler from either team to place at the district tournament held Friday and Saturday at Gallia Academy High School was McClain senior Kade Rawlins, who finished fifth at 285 pounds. He would serve as an alternate if one is needed.

Rawlins entered the district undefeated and finished the season with a record of 24-2.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the district qualify for the state tournament.

Following are the district results for the five wrestlers from Hillsboro and four wrestlers from McClain that qualified for the event:

113 lbs. — Hillsboro sophomore Kaiden Boris lost his first match when he was pinned by New Lexington’s Tyler Ratliff in 51 seconds. He was eliminated when he lost his next match to Jared Smith of John Glenn by pin in 2:32.

126 lbs. — Hillsboro freshman Isiah Nussbaum lost his first match when he was pinned by Gallia Academy’s Todd Elliott in 48 seconds. He was eliminated when he was pinned in his next match by Anthony Fletcher of Minerva in 27 seconds.

138 lbs. — McClain senior Lucas Jansen lost his first match when he was pinned by Steubenville’s Savier Faulks in 2:27. Jansen won his next match by pinning Wyatt Webb of Gallia Academy in 52 seconds, but was eliminated when he was pinned in his third by Bradon Brown of Carrollton in 4:26.

160 lbs. — Hillsboro senior Scott Eastes, a sectional tournament champion, won his first match when he pinned Tri Valley’s David Coleman in 4:52. He lost his second match when he was pinned by Eric Williams of East Liverpool in 49 seconds, then was eliminated by Vincent Murro of Miami Trace by a pin in 2:56.

160 lbs. — McClain junior Ethan Burns lost his first match to River View’s Travin Berry, 9-6. He was eliminated when he lost his next match, 13-2, to Drake Gamertsfelder of New Philadelphia.

170 lbs. — Hillsboro junior Cameron Roberts lost his first match by technical fall, 19-3, to Ethan Pappas of Steubenville. He was eliminated when he lost his second match to Jacob Ramey of Sheridan by pin in 3:10.

182 lbs. — Hillsboro freshman Gary Reno lost his first match by pin to Seth Ferguson of Claymont in 1:29. He was eliminated when he lost his second match to Trey Helwig of New Lexington by pin in 2:05.

195 lbs. — McClain senior Justin Kegley lost his first match by default to Brayden Easton of Gallia Academy. He lost his second match by default to Ben Zinda of Carrolton.

285 lbs. — McClain’s Rawlins, a sectional champion, won his first match by pinning Scott Mendoza of Jackson in 2:40. He was his second match, 8-2, against Seth Schneider of Tri-Valley, then was pinned in the winner’s bracket semifinals by Logan Morris of Sheridan in 3:28. That dropped him to the loser’s bracket where he was pinned by Jake Welch of Warren in 32 seconds. But he rebounded to take fifth place by pinning Joey Tristano of Dover in 1:23.

Indians and Tigers fail to qualify anyone for state tournament