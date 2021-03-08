Cumberland, 905 top seed in G League playoffs

With Jarron Cumberland as a member of the team, the Raptors 905 made the NBA G League playoffs.

The Raptors are the No. 1 seed and will play the NBA G League Ignite 3:45 p.m. Monday, March 8. The game is being televised on ESPN2.

The winner advances to the second round on Tuesday, game times 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Both games are on ESPNU.

The championship game is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will be televised on ESPN2.

Cumberland, a Wilmington High School graduate and Hillsboro native, has played in eight games this season, averaging just under 14 minutes a game. He has 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Since being traded to the Toronto G League team, Raptors 905, Cumberland has seen a marked increase in playing time.

Cumberland played just 19 total minutes in four games for Rio Grande Valley. Since joining 905, Cumberland has played 59 minutes in three games, scoring nine points. He also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

In addition, Raptors 905 was named the NBA G League Franchise of the Year.

The G League is playing all games in a bubble situation in Orlando, Fla. this season.

Cumberland said it was nice to be drafted by a professional basketball team, but leaving his original NBA G League team has been a blessing.

