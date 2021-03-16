L-C’s Binkley twins earn OAC honors at WC

Lynchburg-Clay High School products and twin sisters Hannah and McKayla Binkley represented the Wilmington College women’s basketball contingent on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference womens basketball teams.

McKayla Binkley was named frst team All-OAC while Hannah Binkley garnered honorable mention All-OAC honors.

McKayla Binkley led the Fightin’ Quakers, as well as finishing second in the conference, in scoring at 17.6 points per game. She scored a career-high 34 points in a regular season finale victory at Heidelberg University and was also Wilmington’s leading rebounder at 6.4 boards per contest. The first two-time first-team All-OAC honoree since Kortney Kin, McKayla finished her Wilmington career 13th all-time in scoring with 1,199 points.

Hannah Binkley averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as well as leading the team in steals at almost two per contest. She scored in double figures eight times throughout the 2020-21 season including a career-high 24 points against Otterbein University on Feb. 20.

“Hannah and McKayla, like all of the seniors, were asked to lead differently this year,” WC Interim Womens Basketball Head Coach Janel Blankespoor said. “An example, each senior was responsible for a group of teammates each week through December as we were apart, which was critical in our return in January. The twins showed an extra drive this season as both improved in the weight room, McKayla became more vocal in holding the team to high standards and Hannah put in the most extra work outside of practice. These OAC honors recognize their dedication to improving this year.”

Wilmington finished the shortened 2020-21 season with a 7-7 record, the program’s first non-losing season since the 2016-17 team went 18-10. Wilmington has had just four winning seasons in the last 11 years.

McKayla and Hanna Binkley were recently named to the All-Ohio Athletic Conference womens basketball teams. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Binkleys.jpg McKayla and Hanna Binkley were recently named to the All-Ohio Athletic Conference womens basketball teams. Courtesy of Wilmington College