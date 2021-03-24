McClain winter sports athletes honored by school board

Student-athletes from the 2020-21 McClain High School winter sports teams were honored at Tuesday’s Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education meeting.
Those recognized were: Hannah Knisley, girls bowling, district qualifier; Bri Weller, basketball, FAC Player of the Year and All-FAC, first-team all-district, and second team all-state; Emma Stegbauer, basketball, All-FAC, second-team all-district, and special mention all-state; Kyla Burchett, basketball, All-FAC and special mention all-district; Bryson Badgley, basketball, Al-FAC, second-team all-district; Justin Kegley, wrestling — FAC champion, district qualifier (sectional runner-up); Kade Rawlins, wrestling, sectional champion, state alternate; Lucas Jansen, wrestling, district qualifier (sectional runner-up); Ethan Burns, wrestling, district qualifier; Kerrigan Pollard, swimming, FAC champion and district qualifier in the 50 freestyle, FAC champion in the 100 freestyle, district qualifier in the 200 freestyle relay; Abby Mustard, swimming, district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; Allie Flowers, swimming, district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; Sarah Snyder, swimming, district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; Luke Bliss, swimming,100 freestyle FAC champion, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier; Garrett George, swimming, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier; Mason Reichman, swimming, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier; Logan Scales, swimming, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier.
Additionally, the whole of the boys swim team was recognized as the FAC champions.
Angela Shepherd is acorresponent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.