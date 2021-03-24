McClain winter sports athletes honored by school board

Student-athletes from the 2020-21 McClain High School winter sports teams were honored at Tuesday’s Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education meeting.

Those recognized were: Hannah Knisley, girls bowling, district qualifier; Bri Weller, basketball, FAC Player of the Year and All-FAC, first-team all-district, and second team all-state; Emma Stegbauer, basketball, All-FAC, second-team all-district, and special mention all-state; Kyla Burchett, basketball, All-FAC and special mention all-district; Bryson Badgley, basketball, Al-FAC, second-team all-district; Justin Kegley, wrestling — FAC champion, district qualifier (sectional runner-up); Kade Rawlins, wrestling, sectional champion, state alternate; Lucas Jansen, wrestling, district qualifier (sectional runner-up); Ethan Burns, wrestling, district qualifier; Kerrigan Pollard, swimming, FAC champion and district qualifier in the 50 freestyle, FAC champion in the 100 freestyle, district qualifier in the 200 freestyle relay; Abby Mustard, swimming, district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; Allie Flowers, swimming, district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; Sarah Snyder, swimming, district qualifier in 200 freestyle relay; Luke Bliss, swimming,100 freestyle FAC champion, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier; Garrett George, swimming, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier; Mason Reichman, swimming, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier; Logan Scales, swimming, 200 freestyle relay FAC champion and district qualifier, 400 freestyle relay district qualifier.

Additionally, the whole of the boys swim team was recognized as the FAC champions.

Angela Shepherd is acorresponent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Members of the McClain boys swim team is pictured with board of education members at Tuesday’s meeting following their recognition for their athletic achievements. Pictured are (l-r) students Alex Snyder and Logan Scales, board members Eric Wise and Charley Roman, students Luke Bliss, Drew Surritt, and Mason Reichman, board member Sandy Free, student Garett George, board member Marilyn Mitchell, student Owen Kline, board member Eric Zint, and students Nathan Ernst, Justin Jenkins, Jackson Crago, Ian Karnes, and Eli Johnson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Boys-swim-1.jpg Members of the McClain boys swim team is pictured with board of education members at Tuesday’s meeting following their recognition for their athletic achievements. Pictured are (l-r) students Alex Snyder and Logan Scales, board members Eric Wise and Charley Roman, students Luke Bliss, Drew Surritt, and Mason Reichman, board member Sandy Free, student Garett George, board member Marilyn Mitchell, student Owen Kline, board member Eric Zint, and students Nathan Ernst, Justin Jenkins, Jackson Crago, Ian Karnes, and Eli Johnson. Photo by Angela Shepherd Members of the McClain girls swim team were recognized at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Those pictured are (l-r) student Allie Flowers, board member Eric Wise, student Abby Mustard, board member Charley Roman, student Kerigan Pollard, board member Sandy Free, student Sarah Snyder, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Eric Zint. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_girls-swim-1.jpg Members of the McClain girls swim team were recognized at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Those pictured are (l-r) student Allie Flowers, board member Eric Wise, student Abby Mustard, board member Charley Roman, student Kerigan Pollard, board member Sandy Free, student Sarah Snyder, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Eric Zint. Photo by Angela Shepherd For achievements in wrestling, student-athletes were recognized at Tuesday’s GEVSD Board of Education meeting. Those pictured are (l-r) board member Eric Wise, student Justin Kegley, board member Charley Roman, student Lucas Jansen, board member Sandy Free, student Ethan Burns, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Eric Zint. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_wrestling-1.jpg For achievements in wrestling, student-athletes were recognized at Tuesday’s GEVSD Board of Education meeting. Those pictured are (l-r) board member Eric Wise, student Justin Kegley, board member Charley Roman, student Lucas Jansen, board member Sandy Free, student Ethan Burns, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Eric Zint. Photo by Angela Shepherd Hannah Knisley, who was recognized as a bowling district qualifier, is pictured with school board members (l-r) Eric Wise, Charley Roman, Sandy Free, Marilyn Mitchell, and Eric Zint at Tuesday’s school board meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_bowling-1.jpg Hannah Knisley, who was recognized as a bowling district qualifier, is pictured with school board members (l-r) Eric Wise, Charley Roman, Sandy Free, Marilyn Mitchell, and Eric Zint at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd Student-athletes recognized for basketball achievements through the season are pictured with Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education members Tuesday. Those pictured are (l-r) board members Eric Wise and Charley Roman, students Bryson Badgley and Brianna Weller, board member Sandy Free, student Kyla Burchett, board member Marilyn Mitchell, student Emma Stegbauer, and board member Eric Zint. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_basketball-1.jpg Student-athletes recognized for basketball achievements through the season are pictured with Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education members Tuesday. Those pictured are (l-r) board members Eric Wise and Charley Roman, students Bryson Badgley and Brianna Weller, board member Sandy Free, student Kyla Burchett, board member Marilyn Mitchell, student Emma Stegbauer, and board member Eric Zint. Photo by Angela Shepherd