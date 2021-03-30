Lady Mustangs drop opening twin bill

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs opened the season by dropping both ends of a double header at Georgetown on Saturday, 10-0 and 17-3.

In the first game the Georgetown pitcher was dominant, striking out 12 Lady Mustangs. Madison Banks and Courtney Watson recorded the only hits in the game 1 for Lynchburg-Clay. Lady Mustang freshman Sarah McKinney took the loss on the mound.

In the second game the Lady Mustangs were led by Sierra Benny with a 2 for 3 effort. The Lady Mustangs got in the scoring column in the third inning off of a sacrifice fly off the bat of Haleigh Snider. The fourth inning saw the Lady Mustangs push two more runs across with McKinney and Jenna Waits crossing the plate. Lynchburg-Clay had three players drive in runs including Snider, Bryan McClain and Madison Banks.

“I feel like our youth is shining through as we begin the season,” Lynchburg-Clay coach Chad McConnaughey said. “With a new coach, three freshmen starters and two sophomore starters, we will need to do a better job of communicating and settling in. Our nerves are causing more pressure than I would like. Georgetown had a quality pitcher and we never really got comfortable at the plate.

“We must do a better job of communicating and finding a way to make more substantial contact at the plate. With each game we gain valuable experience and we look to improve with each outing.”

Information for this story was provided by Chad McConnaughey.

