McClain boys, girls top MT, L-C

The McClain boys and girls track and field teams both won at a home tri-meet with Miami Trace and Lynchburg-Clay.
Girls team scores were: McClain 102.5, Miami Trace 35 and Lynchburg-Clay 25.
Boys wee scores were: McClain 80, Miami Trace 65 and Lynchburg-Clay 25.
The Lady Tigers finished in first place in 15 of 17 events.
Following are the McClain first-place finishers:
GIRLS
Luca Matesic won the pole vault.
Maddy Crawford won the high jump.
Katrina Sturgeon, Kathy Alvarez, Hailey Legge and Ella Osborne in the girls 4 x 800 relay.
Kerigan Pollard won the 100 hurdles.
Kerigan Pollard won the 100-meter dash.
Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett, Macey McCune and Iva Easter in the 4 x 200 relay.
Gene’ve Baril in the 1600-meter race.
Maddy Crawford won the long jump.
Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Kerigan Pollard and Iva Easter won the 4 x 100 relay.
Kaitlyn Jett won the 400-meter race.
Lily Barnes won the shot put.
Kerigan Pollard won the 300 hurdles.
Gene’ve Baril in the 800-meter race.
Hailey Legge in the 3200-meter race.
Iva Easter, Kaitlyn Jett, Ryan Butterbaugh and Gene’ve Baril won the 4 x 400 relay.
BOYS
The McClain boys won nine of 17 events
Matt Bliss, Luke Bliss, Paul Bliss and Nathan Ernst won the 4 x 400 relay.
Andrew Newland, Luke Bliss, Nathan Ernst and Logan Scales won the 4 x 800 relay.
Matt Bliss won the 100-meter dash.
Braden Wright won the high jump.
Trevor Caldwell won the long jump.
Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise and Matt Bliss won the 4 x 100 relay.
Lyle White won the 400-meter race.
Gabe Lee, with a personal best throw of 115 feet 10 inches, won the discus.
Matt Bliss won the 200-meter dash.
Both McClain teams return to action on Friday when they host the Bob Bergstrom Invitational. Field events will start at 4:30 p.m. Running events start at 5:15 p.m.
Information for this story was provided by Steve Roble, McClain track coach.