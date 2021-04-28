McClain boys, girls top MT, L-C

The McClain boys and girls track and field teams both won at a home tri-meet with Miami Trace and Lynchburg-Clay.

Girls team scores were: McClain 102.5, Miami Trace 35 and Lynchburg-Clay 25.

Boys wee scores were: McClain 80, Miami Trace 65 and Lynchburg-Clay 25.

The Lady Tigers finished in first place in 15 of 17 events.

Following are the McClain first-place finishers:

GIRLS

Luca Matesic won the pole vault.

Maddy Crawford won the high jump.

Katrina Sturgeon, Kathy Alvarez, Hailey Legge and Ella Osborne in the girls 4 x 800 relay.

Kerigan Pollard won the 100 hurdles.

Kerigan Pollard won the 100-meter dash.

Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett, Macey McCune and Iva Easter in the 4 x 200 relay.

Gene’ve Baril in the 1600-meter race.

Maddy Crawford won the long jump.

Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Kerigan Pollard and Iva Easter won the 4 x 100 relay.

Kaitlyn Jett won the 400-meter race.

Lily Barnes won the shot put.

Kerigan Pollard won the 300 hurdles.

Gene’ve Baril in the 800-meter race.

Hailey Legge in the 3200-meter race.

Iva Easter, Kaitlyn Jett, Ryan Butterbaugh and Gene’ve Baril won the 4 x 400 relay.

BOYS

The McClain boys won nine of 17 events

Matt Bliss, Luke Bliss, Paul Bliss and Nathan Ernst won the 4 x 400 relay.

Andrew Newland, Luke Bliss, Nathan Ernst and Logan Scales won the 4 x 800 relay.

Matt Bliss won the 100-meter dash.

Braden Wright won the high jump.

Trevor Caldwell won the long jump.

Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise and Matt Bliss won the 4 x 100 relay.

Lyle White won the 400-meter race.

Gabe Lee, with a personal best throw of 115 feet 10 inches, won the discus.

Matt Bliss won the 200-meter dash.

Both McClain teams return to action on Friday when they host the Bob Bergstrom Invitational. Field events will start at 4:30 p.m. Running events start at 5:15 p.m.

Information for this story was provided by Steve Roble, McClain track coach.

