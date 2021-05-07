McClain’s Baril sets another record

For the second time this season McClain High School’s Gene’ve Baril has broken a McClain High School girls track and field record.
On Thursday, Baril broke the girls 800-meter school record with a time of 2:30.41 at the Miami Trace Invitational.
Last month Baril shattered the 18-year-old McClain girls 3200-meter record by 35 seconds with a time of 11:57.14.
At Miami Trace the Lady Tigers finished second on the night with 140 points. They boys finished third out of eight teams with 89 points.
Following is a list of McClain’s first place finishers Thursday:
The boys 4 x 100-meter relay team of Brandon King, Seth Wise, Brandon Reedy and Braden Wright.
Baril in the 1600 meters.
Kerigan Pollard in the 200-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash.
Lily Barnes in the shot put and discus.
The girls 4 x 100-meter relay team of Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune and Iva Easter.
The Girls 4 x 200-meter relay team of Luca Matesic, Kerigan Pollard, Macey McCune and Iva Easter.
“Another very good effort by both of our teams,” McClain coach Steve Roble said.