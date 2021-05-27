Posted on by

Hillsboro scenes from district track and field meet


Hillsboro’s Maliki Porter runs in the 4 x 400-meter relay at the Southeast Division II Track and Field Meet last week. The team that also included Logan Weber, Owen Ryan and Anthony Richards finished second in a time of 3:39.73.

Hillsboro’s Sinai Roberts hands off to Allison Browning in the 4 x 100-meter relay at the district track meet.


Hillsboro’s Rylie Scott takes the baton in the 4 x 400-meter relay. The team that also included Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts and Allison Browning finished fifth in a time of 4:30.74.


Brooklyn Lucarello competes for Hillsboro in the 3200 meters last week at the district track meet in Washington C.H.


Ryan Mau competes for Hillsboro in the 800 meters last week at the district track meet.


