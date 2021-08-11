Local sports briefs

Child Golf Clinic

The Hillsboro Elks will host its annual Child Golf Clinic from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Free registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Child/Adult Tournament

The clinic will be followed the same day by an Adult/Child Tournament with registration at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament at noon. A child plays for free with a paying adult. For more information call the Elks proshop at 937-393-3047 to preregister for either or both events. Lunch, drinks and prizes will be provided.

HCCAP Golf Outing

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. will host its 15th annual golf outing on Friday, Aug. 20 at Buckeye Hills Country Club, 7261 Limes Road in Greenfield. Registration will open at 8 a.m. They are just beginning to take reservations for teams and hole sponsors and there are plenty of opportunities for your business to be represented at the event. Shotgun scramble time is 9 p.m. Registration fees include the greens fee for 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. Prizes will be awarded to firsrt and second place teams and the most honest. Door prizes will be given away. To sign up for the outing or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Laura Bosier at 937-393-3458.