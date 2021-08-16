Local sports briefs

Community Action Golf Outing

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. will host its 15th annual golf outing on Friday, Aug. 20 at Buckeye Hills Country Club, 7261 Limes Road in Greenfield. Registration will open at 8 a.m. They are just beginning to take reservations for teams and hole sponsors and there are plenty of opportunities for your business to be represented at the event. Shotgun scramble time is 9 p.m. Registration fees include the greens fee for 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. Prizes will be awarded to firsrt and second place teams and the most honest. Door prizes will be given away. To sign up for the outing or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Laura Bosier at 937-393-3458.

Community Care Golf Classic

Community Care Hospice will host its 16th annual golf classic on Friday, Sept. 24, at Snow Hill Country Club. Proceeds benefit patient care and services. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Awards and a box lunch will be at 2 p.m. In addition to an 18-hole tournament, there will be hole competitions for closest to the pin and longest putt and a 50/50 raffle. Space is limited. Registration is $95 for an individual golfer or $350 for a team of four. For questions or for more information, contact Sydney Truax at STruax@OhiosHospice.org or 937.256.9507 ext. 2885.