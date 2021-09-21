FAC golf title chase grows tighter

JACKSON — The race for the Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf title got a little closer Thursday, Sept. 16 when the six FAC teams met at Jackson.

McClain won the match with a 175, Hillsboro was second with a 177 and Washington was third with a 181. Other team scores were Chillicothe 181 (lost fifth score tiebreaker to Washington), Miami Trace 199 and Jackson 200.

Zach Ison of Hillsboro and Wesley Potts of McClain were co-medalists, each with a 39 (with par being 34).

Washington sits atop the FAC golf standings at 22-3. McClain is second at 20-5, followed by Hillsboro at 16-9, Chillicothe 12-13 and Miami Trace and Jackson are tied at 2-23.

Other scores for McClain: David Edwards, 42; Robbie Wise, 46; Isaac Carroll, 48; Leland Ewry, 71.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Josh Crawford, 44; Bentley Watson, 46; Bryce Parsons, 48; Brogen Priest, 50; Shaun Rodgers, 51.

The FAC tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at Buckeye Hills Country Club, beginning at 9 a.m.

