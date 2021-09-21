McClain battles Trace in FAC action

McClain’s Andrew Newland (9) scored both goals for the Tigers last week in a 4-2 Frontier Athletic Conference loss to Miami Trace at McClain Field. Also pictured are Miami Trace’s Nfanly Mara (77) and Todd Ford (31).

McClain’s Abby Atkinson goes up for a hit in the Lady Tigers’ 3-1 loss to Miami Trace last week.

McClain’s Ryan Butterbaugh (1) looks for an opening in last week’s 4-0 Frontier Athletic Conference victory over Miami Trace.