Two-time middle school state champ

This collage of pictures shows Owen Clemons, who recently repeated as Tennessee middle school state cross country champion. Clemons finished the two-mile race in a school and state course record time of 10:19. He also ran a 5K cross country race in a time of 15:46 this year. A home-schooled eighth-grader who runs for Cleveland Middle School in Cleveland, Tennessee, he is the son of 1996 Hillsboro High School graduate Johnny Clemons and the grandson of Debbie and Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Clemons.jpg This collage of pictures shows Owen Clemons, who recently repeated as Tennessee middle school state cross country champion. Clemons finished the two-mile race in a school and state course record time of 10:19. He also ran a 5K cross country race in a time of 15:46 this year. A home-schooled eighth-grader who runs for Cleveland Middle School in Cleveland, Tennessee, he is the son of 1996 Hillsboro High School graduate Johnny Clemons and the grandson of Debbie and Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin of Hillsboro. Submitted photo