The Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs competed at the state Ohio Music Educators Association (OMEA) competition Sunday at the University of Dayton. The L-C marching band received the top rating that they could which is a superior rating.

“The Marching Mustangs would like to thank the entire Mustang community for their support. A large crowd made the trip to support their efforts,” a news release said.

Submitted by Chad McConnaughey.

