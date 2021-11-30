MT rallies past Hillsboro in FAC opener

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace High School girls’ varsity basketball team earned its first win of the 2021-22 season Saturday in their Frontier Athletic Conference opener at Hillsboro.

The Lady Panthers trailed at the half, but pulled away in the third quarter en route to a 60-51 victory.

Miami Trace junior Hillary McCoy led with 17 points, including one three-point basket and 6 of 10 shots from the free throw line. McCoy also had six rebounds.

Senior Libby Aleshire had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Hillery “Bean” Jacobs also had a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. She also had three steals and two assists.

A trio of players — juniors Mallory Lovett and Kaelin Pfeifer and sophomore Jessee Stewart — each scored six points and senior Mallory Pavey had one point.

Hillsboro was led by senior Gracie Dean with a game-high 20 points.

Senior Brynn Bledsoe and freshman Blake Herdman each scored seven points, while senior Eden Edenfield and sophomore Maddie Taylor both added six points. Junior Mya Bell scored three and sophomore Riley Scott added two.

Hillsboro led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 23-21 at halftime.

Miami Trace outscored Hillsboro 18-7 in the third quarter to take a 39-30 lead.

Both teams scored 21 points in the fourth quarter for the 60-51 final.

Miami Trace outscored Hillsboro 30-6 from the free throw line.

It was the first win for Kayla Dettwiller as the head coach of Miami Trace.

Miami Trace (1-3 overall, 1-0 FAC) will host Jackson Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Hillsboro (1-1 overall, 0-1 FAC) played at Adena on Monday and will host FAC opponent Chillicothe on Wednesday with the jayvee game starting at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 13 18 21 — 60

H 12 11 7 21 — 51

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-4-6; Hillary McCoy 4 (1)-6-17; Jessee Stewart 0 (1)-3-6; Libby Aleshire 3-6-12; Mallory Pavey 0-1-1; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 2-2-6; Hillery Jacobs 2-8-12. TOTALS — 12 (2)-30-60. Free throw shooting: 30 of 42 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: McCoy, Stewart. Field goal shooting: 14 of 47 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 9 for 22 percent. Rebounds: 37 (12 offensive). Steals: 7. Assists: 4. Turnovers: 17.

HILLSBORO — Gracie Dean 6 (2)-2-20; Mia Bell 1-1-3; Riley Scott 1-0-2; Sinai Roberts 0-0-0; Eden Edenfield 3-0-6; Peighton Bledsoe 0-0-0; Brynn Bledsoe 0 (2)-1-7; Blake Herdman 1 (1)-2-7; Maddie Taylor 3-0-6. TOTALS — 15 (5)-6-51. Free throw shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Three-point field goals: Dean, 2; B. Bledsoe, 2; Herdman. Field goal shooting: 20 of 57 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 15 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 19. Offensive rebounds: 13.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Lady Indian Gracie Dean leads all scorers with 20 points