Blue Lions pin loss on McClain, 78-0

Thursday night is the night for wrestling in the Frontier Athletic Conference and last week it was the McClain Tigers visiting Washington High School to take on the Blue Lions. Washington dominated the match throughout, ending the evening with a 78-0 victory.

Washington won six matches by pin, five by forfeit and three by decision.

At 175 pounds, Trevor Crocker pinned Oris Snyder in o:59.

At 190 pounds, Jaxon Osborn pinned Eathan Hill in 1:44.

At 285 pounds, Mason Mustain pinned Rocky Jeffers in 1:10.

At 120 pounds, Lyndyn Gibbs defeated Dayza Daugherty, 18-2.

Austin Cottrell won his 138-pound match 10-2 over Riley Pottorf.

At 144 pounds, Blayne Hurles pinned Jhett Watson in 1:45.

At 150 pounds, Tristan Vires beat Joshua Breakfield, 10-2.

Connor Day won by pin at 157 pounds over Caisen Swallow in 1:01.

At 165 pounds, Mack Parsley pinned Justin Legge in 1:49.

Charles Souther (215), Xayvion Johns (106), Talon Freese (113), Branton Dawes (126) and Ian Roush (132) all received forfeits for Washington.

Washington is now 3-0 in FAC dual matches. A match at Jackson on Jan. 6 was postponed and has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3.

“We’ve been wrestling a really tough schedule to help prepare all of our wrestlers,” Washington coach Louis Reid said. “We have a really good squad. We’re really excited with the group we have, so we tried to toughen up the schedule. We expected a win today. We wanted to go out and show all of the hard work we’ve put in and let everyone see just how hard we’ve been working. It showed in the matches.”

Earlier last Thursday, the governing body of high school sports in Ohio, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, recognized girls wrestling as an emerging sport, beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m so excited for our girls and I’m sure they’re pretty excited, as well,” Reid said. “It’s been a long time coming. They should have recognized girls wrestling as an official sport three years ago. It shouldn’t have taken this long.”

In the middle school match, Washington defeated Greenfield, 60-18.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs wrestles Dayza Daugherty of McClain at 120 pounds during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Washington High School Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Lyndyn-Gibbs-v-McClain-take-2-Jan-13-2022.jpg Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs wrestles Dayza Daugherty of McClain at 120 pounds during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Washington High School Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest