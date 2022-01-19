FHS Lady Lions ranked No. 10

The Top Ten teams in the girl’s Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 20021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses. and win-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12) 15-0 154
2. Reynoldsburg (1) 12-2 125
3. Cin. Princeton (4) 13-2 116
4. Dublin Coffman 13-1 112
5. Akr. Hoban 12-0 92
6. Olmsted Falls 14-1 62
(tie) Mason 13-2 62
8. Can. Glenoak 13-1 58
9. Bellbrook 14-2 56
10. Newark 9-4 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Cent. 21.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (12) 14-0 161
2. Kettering Alter (3) 13-0 129
3. Dresden Tri-Valley 14-1 115
4. Shelby (1) 14-0 114
5. Cols. Hartley (1) 9-3 87
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-0 82
7. Thornville Sheridan 13-2 64
8. Napoleon 12-2 47
9. Alliance Marlington 12-2 38
10. Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (11) 13-0 151
2. Cardington-Lincoln (2) 13-0 131
3. Apple Creek Waynedale 12-0 101
(tie) Arcanum (1) 14-1 101
5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 12-1 81
6. Worthington Christian 12-1 80
7. Sardinia Eastern 13-2 54
8. Cols. Africentric 9-2 49
9. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-4 25
10. Leesburg Fairfield 12-1 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Findlay Liberty-Benton 16. Delphos Jefferson 14. Richwood N. Union 13. New Lexington 13. Wauseon 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (14) 15-0 167
2. New Madison Tri-Village (3) 11-2 119
3. Glouster Trimble 13-0 117
4. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13-1 108
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 9-0 88
6. Waterford 11-2 75
7. New Knoxville 13-1 73
8. Tree of Life 14-0 61
9. New Riegel 9-1 28
10. Russia 13-4 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bainbridge Paint Valley 20. Convoy Crestview 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.