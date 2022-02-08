Ohio High School Boys Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (18) 19-0 180
2. Pickerington Cent. 16-1 141
3. Westerville S. 17-0 125
4. Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 97
5. Lakewood St. Edward 14-2 88
6. Cin. Elder 17-3 74
7. Kettering Fairmont 17-2 64
8. Sylvania Northview 16-1 63
9. Lyndhurst Brush 14-2 36
10. Pickerington N. 15-2 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24. Green 19. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. Walnut Hills 12. Cin. Sycamore 12.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (15) 12-3 169
2. Kettering Alter (2) 16-2 146
3. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 15-2 127
4. Cin. Woodward 14-3 110
5. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 108
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 16-3 76
7. Akr. Buchtel 15-5 60
8. Waverly 15-4 42
9. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-4 38
10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 15-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 24. Day. Oakwood 22. Huron 12.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (12) 18-0 165
2. Versailles (2) 17-1 138
3. Collins Western Reserve (1) 16-0 130
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-2 127
5. Haviland Wayne Trace 18-1 93
6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 13-3 69
7. Cols. Africentric 15-5 66
8. Swanton 16-2 39
9. Cin. Taft 9-8 29
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 10-7 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. 22. Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Minford 14. Campbell Memorial 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Antwerp (3) 16-1 139
2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 18-0 137
3. Botkins (4) 18-2 128
4. Glouster Trimble (1) 17-0 113
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 15-1 99
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 19-1 89
7. Richmond Hts. (2) 14-4 74
8. Lucasville Valley 15-3 43
9. Berlin Hiland 13-3 37
10. New Bremen 14-4 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18.