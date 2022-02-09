Lady Lions ranked No. 13

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14) 20-0 154

2. Akr. Hoban 19-0 135

(tie) Dublin Coffman 1 8-1 135

4. Reynoldsburg (1) 17-2 128

5, Cin. Princeton (2) 19-3 104

6. Mason 19-2 101

7. Olmsted Falls 18-2 69

8. Bellbrook (1) 20-2 54

9.. Pickerington Cent. 14-6 29

10. Centerville 17-5 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Winton Woods 17. Newark 13. Can. Glenoak 12.

DIVISION II

1. Shelby (11) 20-0 163

2 Kettering Alter (5) 20-1 159

3 Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 19-1 129

4 Granville (1) 17-1 116

5 Alliance Marlington 17-2 81

6 Thornville Sheridan 17-3 77

7 Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-1 76

8 Cols. Hartley 14-2 53

9 Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 47

10 Akr. SVSM 13-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 21. Canal Fulton NW 15.

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (14) 19-0 164

2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1) 18-0 144

3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-1 133

4. Worthington Christian 16-2 84

5. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18-1 73

6. Sardinia Eastern 17-3 69

7. Arcanum (1) 19-2 67

8. Cardington-Lincoln 15-2 63

9. Delphos Jefferson 19-1 51

10. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warrensville Hts. 21, Proctorville Fairland 17, Leesburg Fairfield 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (10) 20-1 163

(tie) New Madison Tri-Village (6) 20-2 163

3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2) 18-1 129

4. New Knoxville 19-2 128

5. Waterford 17-3 90

6. Glouster Trimble 16-2 61

7. Tree of Life 18-1 57

8. New Riegel 16-3 54

9, Maria Stein Marion Local 15-6 38

10. Cin. Country Day 14-5 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 16. Russia 16. S. Webster 13. Zanesville Rosecrans 13.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Fairfield-new-logo-1.jpg

Eastern Brown climbs one spot to No. 6 in Div. III