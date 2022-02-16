Posted on by

Fairfield drops out of AP girls poll


Eastern Brown No. 7 in Division III

From staff and wire reports

photo

For the first time in several weeks, the Fairfield Lady Lions are not ranked this week in the Division III Associated Press Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll.

Fairfield, 19-3 through games played Tuesday, was ranked as high as No. 12 for a couple weeks before dropping to No. 13 last week. The Lady Lions lost a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game at Peebles, 48-37, on Feb. 9, but have since rebounded with non-conference wins over Westfall, 49-18, and against Oak Hill on Monday, 51-31.

The Lady Lions’ other two loses came to Eastern Brown, currently ranked No. 7 in Division III. On Dec. 16, Eastern beat Fairfield in Leesburg, 54-42, and on Jan. 20 the Lady Lions lost at Eastern Brown High School, 56-38.

Listed below are the top ten teams in the girl’s Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-22 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 21-0 110

2, Akr. Hoban 19-0 98

3, Dublin Coffman 21-1 94

4, Reynoldsburg (1) 19-2 93

5, Cin. Princeton (2) 19-3 85

6, Mason 20-2 64

7, Olmsted Falls 19-2 59

8, Bellbrook (1) 20-2 37

9, Pickerington Cent. 16-6 33

10, Can. Glenoak 17-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Winton Woods 25. 12, Newark 17. 13, Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1, Shelby (10) 22-0 133

2, Kettering Alter (2) 20-1 110

3, Granville (1) 21-1 96

4, Alliance Marlington 19-2 83

4, Dresden Tri-Valley 20-2 83

6, Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 20-1 74

7, Thornville Sheridan 19-3 71

8, Lancaster Fairfield Union 19-2 40

9, Canal Fulton NW 20-2 31

10, Akr. SVSM 16-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points:

DIVISION III

1, Wheelersburg (10) 20-0 125

2, Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 20-1 108

3, Apple Creek Waynedale 19-0 101

3, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 21-1 101

5, Arcanum (1) 19-2 60

6, Worthington Christian 20-2 56

7, Sardinia Eastern 18-4 52

8, Delphos Jefferson 20-1 40

9, Cols. Africentric 16-4 37

10, Cardington-Lincoln 17-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Proctorville Fairland 16.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (12) 21-1 138

2, New Madison Tri-Village (2) 20-2 108

3, New Knoxville 20-2 99

4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20-1 93

5, Waterford 19-3 70

6, Maria Stein Marion Local 16-6 40

7, Glouster Trimble 18-4 39

8, New Riegel 16-3 35

9, Tree of Life 21-1 33

10, Cin. Country Day 13-5 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Russia 18. 11, Tol. Christian 18. 13, New Bremen 16.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_High-school-basketball-5.jpg
Eastern Brown No. 7 in Division III

From staff and wire reports