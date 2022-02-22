Hillsboro girls claim FAC bowling titles

The Hillsboro girls and Miami Trace boys were crowned champions of the Frontier Athletic Conference Bowling Tournament hosted recently by Hillsboro’s Highland Lanes.

Both Hillsboro squads were regular season FAC champions. The Hillsboro girls recorded a 15-0 mark while the Hillsboro boys were 14-1 in conference play.

In the FAC tournament, Hillsboro scored a total pinfall of 2,414 for the girls title while the Panthers tallied a pinfall of 2,658 on the boys side.

The Miami Trace boys were 13-2 in regular season conference play.

Behind the Hillsboro girls was second place Chillicothe (2,066), Miami Trace (2,035), Jackson (1,562), Washington (1,536) and McClain (1,309).

Following the Miami Trace boys was second place Hillsboro (2,556), Washington (2,509), Jackson (2,480), Chillicothe (2,317) and McClain (,1614).

FAC All-Conference Girls: Player of the Year – Taylor Jordan, Hillsboro (211 avg.); Madison Tomko, Hillsboro; Onesti Evans, Miami Trace; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Maddy Gilbert, Chillicothe; Brianna Callahan, Hillsboro; Macie Caudill, Miami Trace.

FAC All-Conference Boys: Player of the Year – Jake Manbeavers, Miami Trace (233 avg.); Conner Collins, Miami Trace; Shawn Woodyard, Jackson; Zach Ison, Hillsboro; Hunter Springer, Hillsboro; Mason Mullins, Washington; and Shaun Rodgers, Hillsboro.

Final 2021-22 regular

season standings:

GIRLS: Hillsboro (15-0), Miami Trace (11-4), Chillicothe (8-7), Jackson (5-10), Washington CH (5-10), McClain (1-14).

BOYS: Hillsboro (14-1), Miami Trace (13-2), Washington CH (8-7), Jackson (7-8), Chillicothe (3-12), McClain (0-15).

Story courtesy of Frontier Athletic Conference website.

The members of the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls bowling team are pictured (l-r) Macie Caudill (Miami Trace), Brianna Callahan (Hillsboro), Maddy Gilbert (Chillicothe), Julie Lemaster (Chillicothe), Onesti Evans (Miami Trace), Madison Tomko (Hillsboro) and Player of the Year Taylor Jordan (Hillsboro). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_FAC-Girls.jpg The members of the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls bowling team are pictured (l-r) Macie Caudill (Miami Trace), Brianna Callahan (Hillsboro), Maddy Gilbert (Chillicothe), Julie Lemaster (Chillicothe), Onesti Evans (Miami Trace), Madison Tomko (Hillsboro) and Player of the Year Taylor Jordan (Hillsboro).

