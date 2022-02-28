OHSAA girls basketball regional pairings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the regional tournament pairings in girls basketball Sunday.

Wrestling, boys basketball and Division I bowling have reached the district tournaments this week, and the ice hockey tournament has reached the regional semifinals.

In its first winter state tournament, the OHSAA conducted the swimming and diving state tournament this past weekend in Canton. The new team state champions are Gates Mills Hawken (Girls Div. II), Hunting Valley University School (Boys Div. II), New Albany (Girls Div. I) and Beavercreek (Boys Div. I).

2022 girls basketball

regional tournament pairings

(Dates, locations and times subject to change; home team listed first)

Division I

Region 1

Massillon Jackson (18-6) vs. Green (19-5) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (23-0) vs. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (15-8) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Medina High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Toledo Start (17-3) vs. Medina Highland (24-1) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (20-5) vs. Olmsted Falls (23-2) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Dublin Coffman (23-1) vs. Pickerington Central (20-6), at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Gahanna Lincoln (16-8) vs. Reynoldsburg (22-2), at Westerville South High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Westerville South High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Winton Woods (25-1) vs. Mason (24-2), at Lakota West High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Princeton (23-3) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-0), at Lakota West High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lakota West High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 1 vs. Region 4, Fri., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 6 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 2, Fri., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., March 12 at University of Dayton Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Norton (21-5) vs. Beloit West Branch (21-5) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Salem (19-4) vs. Canal Fulton Northwest (24-2) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Columbus Bishop Hartley (17-6) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (24-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Copley (16-10) vs. Shelby (26-0) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Thornville Sheridan (22-3) vs. New Concord John Glenn (19-7) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Vincent Warren (17-6) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (24-2) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Eaton (13-13) vs. Hamilton Badin (20-6) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Granville (24-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (24-1) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Region 5 vs. Region 7, Thur., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 6 p.m.

Region 8 vs. Region 6, Thur., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., March 12 at University of Dayton Arena, 2 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale (26-0) vs. Youngstown Liberty (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Garrettsville Garfield (19-6) vs. Warrensville Heights (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta (18-7) vs. Worthington Christian (24-2) at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Wauseon (22-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (19-7) at Findlay High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Proctorville Fairland (24-2) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (22-4) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Belmont Union Local (23-3) vs. Wheelersburg (23-0) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 12

Marion Pleasant (17-8) vs. Sabina East Clinton (20-5) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Waynesville (21-4) vs. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-1) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 12 vs. Region 11, Thur., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 12 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 9, Thur., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 12 at University of Dayton Arena, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

Region 13

New Middletown Springfield (22-4) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (23-1) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Bristolville Bristol (22-3) vs. Dalton (16-10) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Columbus Grove (18-6) vs. Toledo Christian (21-4) at Elida High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

New Knoxville (24-2) vs. Convoy Crestview (20-4) at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

Glouster Trimble (21-4) vs. Woodsfield Monroe Central (20-6) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Waterford (22-3) vs. Sugar Grove Berne Union (18-4) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

New Madison Tri-Village (24-2) vs. Danville (20-5) at Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Country Day (19-5) vs. Fort Loramie (25-1) at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament

Region 14 vs. Region 16, Fri., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 12 p.m.

Region 15 vs. Region 13 Fri., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., March 12 at University of Dayton Arena, 5:15 p.m.

Submitted by Tim Stried, Ohio High School Athletic Association.

