Frontier Athletic Conference champions honored

McClain boys basketball players honored at Monday’s Greenfield Board of Education meeting are pictured (l-r) Braden Wright, Isaac Carroll, Seth Wise, Karl Bradley, Kendyll Toney, Andrew Potts, Bryson Badgley, Evann Mischal, Chris Starkey, Trey Badgley, Wesley Potts, Jase Allison, Gavin Warren and Preston Saunders. The whole McClain boys varsity team was recognized for being Frontier Athletic Conference 2021-22 champions. Badgley was All_FAC, the FAC Player of the Year, first team all-district and scored the 1,000th point of his high school career lat weekend; Toney was All-FAC and second team all-district; and Bradley, the team’s assistant, was also recognized at the meeting.

McClain boys basketball players honored at Monday’s Greenfield Board of Education meeting are pictured (l-r) Braden Wright, Isaac Carroll, Seth Wise, Karl Bradley, Kendyll Toney, Andrew Potts, Bryson Badgley, Evann Mischal, Chris Starkey, Trey Badgley, Wesley Potts, Jase Allison, Gavin Warren and Preston Saunders. The whole McClain boys varsity team was recognized for being Frontier Athletic Conference 2021-22 champions. Badgley was All_FAC, the FAC Player of the Year, first team all-district and scored the 1,000th point of his high school career lat weekend; Toney was All-FAC and second team all-district; and Bradley, the team’s assistant, was also recognized at the meeting.