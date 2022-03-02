FAC Player of the Year

Payton Pryor (center) was recognized at Monday’s Greenfield Board of Education meeting being named the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the year for girls basketball. She is pictured with board member Marilyn Mitchell (left) and Rachel Fraley. Pryor was also recognized for being named All-FAC and second team all-district.

Payton Pryor (center) was recognized at Monday’s Greenfield Board of Education meeting being named the Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the year for girls basketball. She is pictured with board member Marilyn Mitchell (left) and Rachel Fraley. Pryor was also recognized for being named All-FAC and second team all-district.