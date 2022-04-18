Ohio Softball Coaches Association poll

The Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association has released its first of five weekly rankings of the state’s high school softball teams. The rankings are listed below by division with the name of the school, the number of first place votes the school received, and the total points received in the poll:

Division I

1. Watkins Memorial 6 119

2. Anthony Wayne 3 97

3. Lancaster 1 91

4. Austintown Fitch 2 87

5. North Ridgeville 1 77

6. Teays Valley 0 53

7. (tie) Lakota West 0 33

7. (tie) Marysville 0 33

9. Beavercreek 0 30

10. (tie) Holland Springfield 0 23

10. (tie) Walsh Jesuit 0 23

Division ll

1. LaGrange Keystone 3 93

2. Triway 4 83

3. Jonathan Alder 1 78

4. Heath 0 66

5. Greenville 1 65

5. John Glenn 2 63

7. Kenton Ridge 0 29

8. (tie) Buckeye Valley 0 26

8. (tie) Springfield Shawnee 0 26

10. Mansfield Madison 0 25

Division lll

1. Wheelersburg 5 96

2. Cardington Lincoln 1 82

3. South Range 2 68

4. Sherwood Fairview 0 49

5. Leesburg Fairfield 0 43

6. (tie) North Union 0 42

6. (tie) West Jefferson 2 42

8. Margaretta 0 38

9. (tie) Carlisle 0 31

9. (tie) Colonel Crawford 1 31

Division lV

1. Strasburg Franklin 5 101

2. Russia 2 90

3. Mechanicsbug 1 87

4. Minster 0 71

5. Hopewell-Loudon 1 60

6. Covington 0 52

7. Caldwell 0 46

7. Bradford 2 39

9. Conotton Valley 0 38

10. Cuyahoga Hts 0 11