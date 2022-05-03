Burton steps down as HHS hoops coach

Miles Burton, who announced last Friday he was leaving the Hillsboro boys basketball program after three seasons as head coach, is being recommended for hire as the varsity boys basketball coach at Goshen High School.

The hiring decision will be made official at the May 16 meeting of the Goshen Board of Education, according to a press release.

“Coach Burton will be a great leader, teacher, and developer of young men on the court, in the classroom, and in the community,” Goshen Athletic Director Scott Wake said in a press release. “He is passionate about Goshen High School and the Warrior community. Coach Burton has a high set of standards for his players and a great plan for the entire K-12 program. We are excited for the future of Goshen basketball.”

Burton is a graduate of Blanchester High School. He came to Hillsboro as a 24-year-old first-time head coach and compiled an overall record of 37-30 while winning one Frontier Athletic Conference co-championship.

He served as a varsity assistant at Goshen for one season under Brandon Baker in 2018-19 and was named the Ohio Division II Coach of the Year in 2021.

“I am very humbled and thankful for the opportunity to be the next head boys varsity basketball coach at Goshen High School,” Burton said in the release. “I am excited to work with the players and entrench myself in this community. Goshen is a special place and I am ready to build on past successes and take this program to the next level.”

A 2011 Blanchester High School graduate, Burton was part of the Wildcats 2010 Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic Conference National Division championship basketball team. He is a graduate of Bellarmine University in Louisville and spent seven years at Kentucky Country Day as an assistant coach where he oversaw the creation of a freshman program.

