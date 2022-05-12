HMS trio headed to state

Three Hillsboro Middle School student-athletes have qualified and will be competing at the Ohio 7th & 8th Grade Track & Field Championships on May 14 in Hilliard. Pictured (l-r) Olivia Covault will be competing in the 400-meter dash, Ryan Howland will be competing in the 800-meter dash and Kobie Miles will be competing in the 100-meter hurdles.
