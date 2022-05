Due to conflicts in schedules with multiple schools regarding district track and and field meets and graduations, Saturday’s Fairfield Division III district championship softball game has been moved to Piketon High School.

Game time is still at 2 p.m.

Any tickets purchased already are still good for the game.

The Piketon High School address is 1414 Piketon Road, Piketon Ohio 45661.

Fairfield (20-4) will be playing Portsmouth West.