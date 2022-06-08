State baseball tourney pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for this week’s baseball state tournament at Canal Park in Akron. The state tournament begins Thursday morning at the home of the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

The home team is listed first.

All games are live on the NFHS Network.

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association State Poll released May 16.

Division IV

Russia (23-6) vs. No. 4 Newark Catholic (24-6), Thurs., 1 p.m.

Tiffin Calvert (18-12) vs. No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview (23-6), Thurs., 10 a.m.

Division IV State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 4 Baltimore Liberty Union (24-5) vs. No. 5 Apple Creek Waynedale (25-4), Thurs., 4 p.m.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-7) vs. No. 11 Milan Edison (23-8), Thurs., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 1 p.m.

Division I

Sylvania Northview (19-8) vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston (19-7), Fri., 10 a.m.

Grove City (25-7) vs. Mason, Fri., 1 p.m.

Division I State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 4 p.m.

Division II

No. 18 Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Hamilton Badin (25-6), Fri., 4 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Hartley (19-7) vs. Chardon (22-9), Fri., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 7 p.m.