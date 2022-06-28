Lady Mambas 2nd at national tournament

Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with the Lady Mambas, a Hillsboro area AAU select team, to help raise funds for expenses for the basketball team, especially as they travel. Funds raised through this project totaled over $8,000. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to over $10,000.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo, said, “We were pleased to partner with the Lady Mambas to help them in their efforts with this great group of girls. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its communities a better place to live. Our matching funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

MWA Hillsboro Chapter President and Lady Mambas parent, Kara Juillerat, responded to this great effort: “The Lady Mambas team and families would like to thank Modern Woodmen for their partnership,” Juillerat said. “Their support helped make the opportunity of playing in the 2022 National Basketball Teammate Championship in Virginia Beach possible. The team worked hard on and off the court and brought home hardware earning runners-up! We are so proud of the Lady Mambas.”

The Lady Mambas finished as runners-up in the national tournament.

Submitted by Dan Mayo, Modern Woodmen.

Pictured are Lady Mambas members (back row, l-r) assistant coach Aleesha Shriver, Hayden Rideout, Libby Webster, Taelyn Shriver, Emalee Young, Jayla Haithcock and head coach Derrik Haithcock, Sr.; (front row,l-r) Bev Mayo, MWA Hillsboro Chapter coordinator, Jayonna Kibler, Maddie Easter, Kenley Juillerat, Jayden Hatfield and Modern Woodmen representative Dan Mayo. Submitted photo