Local sports briefs

Volleyball Community Tourney

A Hillsboro Volleyball Community Tournament will be hosted by the Hillsboro High School Athletic Department starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at the high school gym. Participants must be 18 or older. The entry fee is $150 and must be paid the day of the event. Teams can be made of four or five people. Teams of 4 must have at least one female on the court during play and teams of five must have at least two females on the court during play. Volleyball team spirit wear will be available for purchase along with concessions. The gym will open at 9:30 a.m. To sign up, email [email protected] by July 27. Include a team name and the players. The first place prize is $150 and volleyball shirts and the second place prize is $50 and volleyball shirts.

27th Fairfield Lion Open

The Fairfield Music Association and Fairfield Athletic Boosters will hold the 27th annual Fairfield Lion Open at Buckeye Hills Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 13. The four-man scramble will have a shotgun start at 12:45 p.m. with registration and lunch at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $240 per team and includes lunch, cart, green fees, prizes, and team and individual awards. Teams can purchase a survival kit for $50 that includes a skirt on hole No. 2, ball drop on hole No. 16 and a mulligan for each player. Gibbs Associates Insurance is sponsoring a $10,000 hole-in-one contest on hole No. 3. Hole sponsorships are $100. To register send forms and money to Fairfield Athletic Boosters, attn: Tom Purtell, P.O. Box 27, Leesburg, Ohio 45135. For more information call Purtell at 937-402-0218.

HCCAO Golf Outing

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. will host its 16th annual golf outing on Friday, Aug. 19 at Buckeye Hills Country Club located, 7261 Limes Rd., Greenfield. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Shotgun scramble time is 9 a.m. Registration fees include the greens fee for 18 holes of golf, a cart and a lunch provided by All Seasons Catering. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place teams and most honest. There will be door prizes. To sign up or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Laura Bosier at 937-393-3458.

11th Veterans Golf Outing

The 11th annual Veterans Golf Outing Sgt. Morris “Moe” New Memorial will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Hillsboro Elks. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. An honor guard memorial service is at 12 p.m. There will be skins, hole prizes, a 50/50 raffle, closest to the pin, longest putt, first and second place awards and a chili cookoff. There will be three simultaneous events: Veterans Open Foursome (teams must have at least two veterans), Open Foursome and Co-ed Foursome (teams must have at least one male or one female). The cost is $200 per team. Food, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Host by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard and Hillsboro Elks 361, all proceeds benefit the Georgetown Veterans Home and Highland County American Revolution War Memorial. Sign-up by calling the Elks Pro Shop at 937-393-3047 or for more information call 937-393-3730.

32nd Chamber Golf Outing

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its 32nd annual golf outing on Friday, Sept. 23 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the shot-gun start will take place at 9 a.m. The tournament features 18 holes, an awards ceremony, lunch and a catered dinner. There will be a silent auction throughout the day that will include a variety of items including golf items, entertainment packages, family packages, spa and salon packages, and more. Participants will be able to enter various competitions for prizes including hole-in-one, poker run, putting and closest to the pin. Following the tournament, there will be an awards ceremony and recognition dinner. Space is limited. Registration is $75 for an individual or $300 for a team of four. For questions or to register, call the chamber at 937-393-1111.