High school sports season is underway

The 2022 high school sports season got underway Thursday with the Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Many of the Frontier Athletic Conference teams took part.

In the boys’ meet, Circleville won with a team score of 169. Other team scores were Wilmington 177, Washington 180, Logan Elm 181, McClain 199, Hillsboro 207 and Jackson 207.

Washington’s John Wall, along with Circleville’s Michael Fernandez, shared medalist honors, each with a score of 40.

For the Blue Lions, in addition to Wall, Will Miller shot a 42; Garrett Wahl, 46; Luke Crabtree, 52 and Shane Crago, 59.

“It was a good start to the season,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Coach (Derrick) Lyons (McClain girls head coach) did a nice job hosting the event. The course was in great shape, as always. We had three juniors and two sophomores that played today, so it was a good experience. We have four of our top six back from last year’s FAC championship/district qualifier.

Washington will have its first FAC match of the season Monday at the Hillsboro Elks course.

Five teams took part in the girl’s invitational Thursday at Buckeye Hills with Jackson winning with a team score of 202. Other team scores were Wilmington 224, Logan Elm 231, Miami Trace 240 and McClain 250.

Jackson’s Aubrey Arnold was medalist with a 39.

Wilmington was second with a 224, followed by Logan Elm, 231, Miami Trace, 240 and McClain, 250.

Cariann Todd led McClain with a 58. Other scores for McClain: Abbie Lovett, 61; Kate Barrett, 66; Jacolyn Bolendar, 74 and Kallie Posey, 75.

Scores for McClain boys: Robbie Wise, 42; Dave Edwards, 48; Jeremy Webb, 54; Leland Ewry, 55; Paul Royse, 60.

Scores for Hillsboro boys: Zach Ison, 43; Shaun Rodgers, 44; Brogan Priest, 44; Brady Armintrout, 76.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

