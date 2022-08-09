Skinner claims state wrestling crown

Mia Skinner, who will be sophomore at Hillsboro High School this year, took her wrestling skills on the road and entered the Ohio State Fair Folkstyle and Freestyle Wrestling Tournaments over the weekend Aug. 5-6.

Skinner wrestled in the freestyle tournament on Friday and made the finals. Despite a great effort, she fell short in the finals and placed second.

Saturday, Skinner wrestled in the folkstyle (same as high school wrestling) and went a perfect 4-0 to claim the championship. In the process, Skinner pinned the No. 6-ranked wrestler in Ohio in the 100-pound weight class and pinned the No. 8-ranked wrestler in Ohio at the 110-pound weight class.

Going into the tournament, Skinner was ranked No. 14 in the state of Ohio at 100 pounds.

Skinner is living the motto that says: “Summer wrestlers make winter champions.”

Her next stop is Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 1-2 when she will wrestle in the War Of The Roses Tournament.

Submitted by Bryon “Scott” Eastes, a Hillsboro wrestling coach.

