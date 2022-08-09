Hillsboro hosts 1st FAC boys match of year

HILLSBORO — The Frontier Athletic Conference began the 2022 boys golf season with a match Monday at the Hillsboro Elks Course.

The finish was very close, as Washington, the two-time defending FAC champion, and Chillicothe tied, each with a team score of 185. That meant that it went to a fifth-man tiebreaker, which went in favor of Chillicothe (49-55).

Miami Trace placed third with a team score of 197, followed by Hillsboro (206), Jackson (212) and McClain (223).

Aiden Fischer of Chillicothe was medalist with a 43.

For the Blue Lions, Garrett Wahl led with a 44.

For the Hillsboro Indians, Brogen Priest had the low score of 50. Also for Hillsboro: Shaun Rodgers, 51; Logan Zurface, 52; Zach Ison, 53; Bryce Parsons, 60 and Brody Amrintrout, 62.

David Edwards shot the low score of 44 for McClain. Other scores for the Tigers: Robbie Wise, 51; Leland Ewry, 63; Jeremy Webb, 65; Paul Royse, 74; Jacob Woods, 86.

John Wall had a score of 46 and Will Miller equaled that with a 46 for Washington. Luke Crabtree shot a 49, Logan Clevenger had a score of 55 and Shane Crago had a score of 60.

Miami Trace was led by Brady Armstrong with a 44. Gavin Cowden had a 47, followed by Connor May, 52; Jonah Goddard, 54; Corbin Melvin, 58 and Caden Noble, 63.

Scores for Jackson: Noah Ernst, 47; Peyton Hill, 51; Sawyer Crawford, 55; Tristan Tipton, 59; Tyler Mullins, 61 and Logan Dummitt, 64.

In addition to Fischer for Chillicothe, other scores for the Cavaliers were: Kaiden Koch, 46; Kaleb Elliott, 48; Matthew Branscom, 48; Vincent Haller, 49 and Jack Oyer, 52.

After the first FAC match of the season, Chillicothe stands at 5-0. Washington is 4-1 and Miami Trace is 3-2. Hillsboro has a record of 2-3, followed by Jackson at 1-4 and McClain at 0-5.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Hillsboro-new-Indian-logo-1.jpg https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_McClain-2021-logo-1.jpg

Indians finish fourth, Tigers come in sixth