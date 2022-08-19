Record turnout for HHS golf outing

The Hillsboro High School Alumni Golf Outing was held at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course on Aug. 13. The event was attended by 28 four-person teams and several volunteers.
The event coordinator, Bruce Miles, said he was elated at the community response for this fundraising event. A total of 51 businesses were hole sponsors and 16 local businesses donated raffle gifts and food.
Miles said the event organizers would like to thank the following volunteers: Nathan Horne; Allyce Horne; Dave and Lisa Dietrick; Larry and Deanna Lyons; Scott Haines; Britton Haines; Emily Loudin; Dr. David Jamieson/ Carly Haines; Angela McLaughlin; Jill Reno; Arienne Fauber; Mason Dumpert; Walker Pence; Kobie Miles; Zack Brown; Kyle, Ashytn and Ayden Clemons; Jami, Landon and Laney Holland; Mary and Garrett Greiner; and JD and Megan Wagoner.
He sent a special thank you to Phil Loudin, assistant event coordinator, and Hillsboro Elks members Ross Miller, Chase Gilliland and Lowell Leber.
“We are fortunate to be part of a supportive community and again want to thank all of the donors, players and volunteers for a record turn out,” Miles said.
The winning team members consisted of Chris Fauber, Nick Fauber, Nathan Boatman and Drew Balser.
Information for this story was provided by Bruce Miles.