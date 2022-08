HHS tennis falls to MT

The Hillsboro girls tennis team dropped a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match against visiting Miami Trace last Thursday, 4-1

The Lady Panthers improved to 3-0 in the FAC.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Hillsboro’s Scarlet Studebaker, 6-2, 6-2.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Hillsboro’s Allie Crago, 6-1, 6-2.

At third singles, Caitlin Davis beat Hillsboro’s Jenna Harsha, 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit-Dinardo defeated Hillsboro’s Kallie Sharp and Jenna Hart, 6-2, 6-0.

At second doubles, Hillsboro’s Aly Johnson and Keyle Johnson defeated Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Information for this story was provided by Chris Hoppes, sports editor at the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

