Fairfield knocks off Washington

Fairfield visited Washington C.H. Monday night and beat the Lady Lions in a non-conference varsity volleyball match, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-22. In the jayvee match, Washington won, 16-25, 25-17 and 25-8. Fairfield’s Faith Miller (12) and Haley Shoemaker (33) go up for a block during the Lady Lion vistory.

