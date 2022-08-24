Posted on by

FAC holds third boys golf match


Wise leads McClain, Ison has low score for Hillsboro

AIM Media Midwest

Robbie Wise led McClain with a 41 Tuesday.

Robbie Wise led McClain with a 41 Tuesday.


Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Zach Ison led Hillsboro with a 43 Tuesday.


Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

The third Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf match of the season was played Tuesday at The Greens in Washington C.H.

Washington won the event on its home course with a team score of 167. Chillicothe was next at 170. Hillsboro and Miami Trace both recorded 185, McClain scored a 188 and Jackson came in at 193. Miami Trace finished ahead of Hillsboro, McClain and Jackson by virtue of the fifth man score, 49 to 52.

Hillsboro scores were: Zach Ison 43, Bryce Parsons 45, Logan Zurface 48, Shaun Rodgers 49, Jase Huffman 52 and Brogen Priest 53.

McClain scores were: Robbie Wise 41; David Edwards 43, Leland Ewry 52, Jeremy Webb 52 and Jacob Woods 88.

Information for this story was provided by Chris Hoppes, sports editor at the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

Robbie Wise led McClain with a 41 Tuesday.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Mc-Robbie-Wise-8-22-2022.jpgRobbie Wise led McClain with a 41 Tuesday. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Zach Ison led Hillsboro with a 43 Tuesday.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Hills-Zach-Ison-8-22-2022.jpgZach Ison led Hillsboro with a 43 Tuesday. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest
Wise leads McClain, Ison has low score for Hillsboro

AIM Media Midwest