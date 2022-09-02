McClain 3rd, Hillsboro 5th in FAC match

After a Monday Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match in Hillsboro was postponed until Sept. 15 due to rain, Buckeye Hillsboro played host to match Wednesday that saw McClain finish third and Hillsboro finish fifth.

Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the individual medalist, shooting 36.

Team scores were: Chillicothe 181, Jackson 205, McClain 218, Miami Trace 241, Hillsboro 243 and Washington 268.

That left the FAC standings as follows: Chillicothe 20-0, Jackson 16-4, McClain 10-10, Hillsboro 7-13, Miami Trace 7-13 and Washington 0-20.

McClain individual scores were: Kaylin Sterling 51, Jacolyn Bolender 54, Cariann Todd 56, MacKenzie Corbin 57, Kate Barrett 61 and Abbie Lovett 64.

Hillsboro individual scores were: Hailey Phillips 46, Emma Yochum 58, Grace Watson 64 and Regan Leeth 75.

Chillicothe scores were: Isabella Fischer 39, Julie LeMaster 43, Meryl Haller 48, Mikayla Spaulding 51 and Addison Smith 54.

Jackson scores were: Arnold 36, Schuler Murray 53, Taylor Mullins 53, Alia Rippeth 64, Sabella McCarty 72 and Autumn Crabtree 63.

Miami Trace scores were: Emily Reeves 45, Hannah Cummins 65, Audrey Mullins 60 and Jordan Cockrill 71.

Washington scores were: Faith Wynne 54, Claudia Fuller 75, Gwen Duncan 72, Alyson Foster 70 and Tevyn Carter 72.

Information for this story was provided by McClain girls golf coach Derrick Lyons.

Jacolyn Bolender shot a 54 for McClain at Buckeye Hills. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Golf-pic-1.jpg Jacolyn Bolender shot a 54 for McClain at Buckeye Hills. Submitted photo Abbie Lovett shot a 64 for McClain at Buckeye Hills. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Golf-pic-2.jpg Abbie Lovett shot a 64 for McClain at Buckeye Hills. Submitted photo

Phillips leads Lady Indians with a 46, Sterling paces Lady Tigers with 51