FAC football scoreboard

Scores from the first two weeks of Frontier Athletic Conference football action, the current standings and the remaining conference schedule are listed below:
Aug. 19
Washington 35, Bexley 6
Waverly 42, Miami Trace 39
McClain 28, Adena 14
Western Brown 55, Hillsboro 0
Chillicothe 29, Teays Valley 19
Jackson 35, Logan 8
Aug. 26
Miami Trace 28, Wilmington 22
Western Brown 54, Washington 40
McClain 46, McDermott NW 45
Goshen 14, Hillsboro 7
Chillicothe 27, London 24
Ironton 29, Jackson 26
Friday, Sept. 2
Hillsboro 41, East Clinton 27
Logan Elm 35, Miami Trace 10
Zane Trace 40, McClain 0
Washington 48, Paint Valley 0
Tri-Valley 14, Jackson 13
Westerville North 17, Chillicothe 14
Sept. 9
McClain 42, East Clinton 7
Hillsboro 48, Williamsburg 41
Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12
Jackson 42, Western Brown 35
Miami Trace 49, Goshen 7
Washington 42, Minford 0
FAC Football Standings
McClain 3-1
Chillicothe 3-1
Washington 3-1
Hillsboro 2-2
Miami Trace 2-2
Jackson 2-2
Sept. 16
Saint Charles at Washington
Western Brown at Miami Trace
Cin. Hills Christian Academy at McClain
Clermont NE at Hillsboro
Chillicothe at Logan
Jackson at Wheelersburg
Sept. 23
Miami Trace at Jackson
Hillsboro at Washington
Chillicothe at McClain
Sept. 30
McClain at Washington
Miami Trace at Chillicothe
Hillsboro at Jackson
Oct. 7
Hillsboro at Miami Trace
Washington at Chillicothe
Jackson at McClain
Oct. 14
Washington at Jackson
McClain at Miami Trace
Chillicothe at Hillsboro
Oct. 21
Miami Trace at Washington
McClain at Hillsboro
Jackson at Chillicothe