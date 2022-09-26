Rough night for Indians in WCH

The Washington High School and Hillsboro High School football teams first played each other on Oct. 24, 1902.

Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt was the occupant of the White House at that time.

Washington won that game, 5-0.

Fast forward 120 years and the Hillsboro Indians visited Gardner Park to face the Washington Blue Lions as the teams opened Frontier Athletic Conference play.

It was homecoming for Washington and the Blue Lions celebrated with a 42-0 victory. It was the third shutout victory for Washington this season.

The Blue Lions improved to 5-1 overall, 1-0 in the FAC.

Hillsboro falls to 3-3 overall, 0-1 in the FAC.

“We told our kids to play hard and play physical and they did,” Washington head coach Chuck Williamson said. “It’s a big win for our team and our program. Our kids are working hard. They’re getting better and better. Our goal is to win the FAC, so this was the first step. We’ve talked about taking it one game at a time. Now we’re going to get ready for McClain next week.”

The Blue Lions scored at the 10:49 mark of the first quarter, a 38-yard pass from Troy Thompson to Calum Brown. However, that play was negated by a Washington penalty.

On Hillsboro’s first play from scrimmage, the Indians fumbled, the ball recovered by Tanner Lemaster at the Hillsboro 37-yard line.

Washington scored on a 21-yard pass from Thompson to A.J. Dallmayer. R.J. Foose’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 7-0 lead at the 9:58 mark.

The score remained 7-0 Blue Lions at the end of the first quarter.

It was announced that Dallmayer had set a new career receiving record for the Blue Lions, but details were not immediately available.

At the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, Thompson passed to Lemaster for a 20-yard touchdown. Foose’s kick made it 14-0.

Hillsboro soon had to punt and Trevaughn Jackson returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown. Foose’s kick made it 21-0 with 6:02 to play in the first half.

Rocky Jones had a 65-yard touchdown run with 3:15 to play in the half. On the extra-point attempt, Gavin Coffman ran the ball in for two points to give Washington a 29-0 lead, which remained the score at the half.

With 6:31 to play in the third quarter, Thompson scored on a 5-yard run. The extra point kick was no good.

Leading 35-0, the running clock went into effect.

On the next Hillsboro possession, Jones scooped up a fumble and returned it over 80 yards for a touchdown. Foose’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 42-0 lead with 45 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Jackson had an interception for the Blue Lions, but Washington did not capitalize on that possession.

The Blue Lions won the game despite having two touchdowns called back by penalties and over 100 yards in penalties.

Hillsboro will play the second of three straight FAC games on the road as the Indians visit Jackson next week.

Washington will be at home again next week, hosting another rival they first played over 100 years ago, the McClain Tigers.

Trevaughn Jackson (3) carries for the Blue Lions during the FAC-opener against Hillsboro on Friday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Trevaugh-Jackson-run-9-23-2022.jpg Trevaughn Jackson (3) carries for the Blue Lions during the FAC-opener against Hillsboro on Friday. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Hillsboro stands at 3-3 with visit to Jackson up next