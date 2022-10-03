McClain defeats WCH volleyball in five sets

The Washington Lady Lions hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on Thursday in an exciting match up between the two Frontier Athletic Conference foes. McClain would ultimately come out on top in five sets, 3-2.

Washington started out strong, winning the first set 25-12.

McClain responded by winning the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-17, to take a 2-1 lead.

Washington battled back and won set number four, 25-16.

The fifth and final set was back and forth with both teams exchanging leads, but McClain was victorious in the end, 15-10.

Washington (1-14 overall, 0-8 FAC) hosts Hillsboro on Tuesday. Junior-varsity matches start at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Tyler Flora writes for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.

