Waiver Wire is a hopping place in many leagues

Here we are heading into Week 6 and the Waiver Wire is a hopping place. Plenty of players you can pick up to help your team through injuries.

Oh, but wait, now you have another hurdle to get over, the bye weeks have started.

This is when navigating the Waiver Wire gets tricky. You have to try to get those players to replace injured players or to boost your lineup but now you also have to replace Waiver Wire players.

This also presents some opportunities. Some teams have been hoarding players on their benches and will have to cut them to get through bye weeks. Take advantage of those teams and jump back on the Waiver Wire later in the week.

Alright here we go:

RB Kenneth Walker (Seahawks) (45% Rostered on Yahoo)

If you are in a league with me, Walker is 100% owned because if someone else didn’t grab him, I did. Unfortunately, RB Rashaad Penny suffered a broken fibula and is now out for the season. Walker walks right into a situation where he will be the three-down, do it all running back for a team that is run first. Walker will immediately be at the very least a plug and play RB2. Use you No. 1 Waiver Priority on Walker. If you are looking for a handcuff to Walker, that would most likely be DeeJay Dallas (1% Rostered on Yahoo).

RB Eno Benjamin (Cardinals) (11% Rostered on Yahoo)

RBs James Connor and Darrel Williams both left the Week 5 game against Philly with injuries. It is unknown at this time how serious they are or if they will miss time. If either one or both were to miss time, Benjamin would get the first crack at being the lead back. He put up 53 total yards on 11 touches and he scored.

RB Brian Robinson (Commanders) (62% Rostered on Yahoo)

What a story! Shot twice in the leg and 5 weeks later is playing football again. Well before he was shot, he was named the starter for the Commanders. He will ease his way back in but there is a chance that come November he could be the full-time starter and helping you win your fantasy league.

Other RBs that should be rostered: Raheem Mostert (70%), Kenneth Gainwell (30% Rostered), Isiah Pacheco (36%), Mike Boone (36%), Dontrell Hillard (14%), Rachaad White (34%)

WR George Pickens (Stealers) (55% Rostered on Yahoo)

Pickens was on the list last week and he remains on the list this week. Two weeks in a row he has been Ken Pickett’s favorite target. In Week 5 he had 14 Fantasy Points, not much to sneeze at but as time goes on, his numbers should get better

WR Michael Gallup (Cowboys) (55% Rostered on Yahoo)

Gallup continues to become more and more involved, and I think he is a player you will want on your team when Dak Prescott is healthy. He has 5 targets and caught 4 for 44 yards.

WR Alec Pierce (Colts) (8% Rostered on Yahoo)

His production in this offense continues to grow. Last week he had 9 targets and caught 8 for 81 yards. As this team and this offense gets better, so will Pierce’s production.

Other WRs that need to be rostered: Elijah Moore (72%), Rondale Moore (18%), Josh Reynolds (31%)

TE Taysom Hill (Saints) (30% Rostered on Yahoo)

Labeled as a TE but is used as gadget player, sometimes RB, sometimes QB. This is not a player I personally want to roster, but if he is going to score TDs, then someone needs to have him. Just know his production will fluctuate, which I can say that about a lot of TEs. Pick him, play him at TE but don’t be surprised if he has 35 points one week and 3 the next.

TE Evan Engram (Jaguars) (24% Rostered on Yahoo)

Engram has always had the talent but couldn’t stay on the field. He’s been good and somewhat productive for Jacksonville. His numbers have gone up and down but if you need a TE, he is one I would look at.

Other TEs that need to be Rostered: Robert Tonyan (38%), Daniel Bellinger (1%), Irv Smith Jr. (49%).

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks) (13% Rostered on Yahoo)

Has more Fantasy Points this season than Russell Wilson. He has simply been plugged into the Seahawks offense and is doing Russell Wilson things. I know a lot of you waited on QB and you are struggling. You can do worse than Geno Smith

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) (26% Rostered on Yahoo)

Jimmy G isn’t fancy, but he gets the job done. He just goes out and puts up decent numbers and he wins. Last week he had 21.02 Fantasy Points which was good for 7th at QB for the week. Now, he’s not putting up 20 per week, but he can get you 15-20 every week.

Other QBs to look into rostering: Ken Pickett (16%), Zac Wilson (14%) and Daniel Jones (22%)

I hope that I have helped you with your Waiver Wire decisions. You can find all of my work at: https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Orcutt_Jeremiah-3.jpg

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.