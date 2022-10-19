All-FAC 2022 Girls Soccer Team

Hillsboro’s Peighton Bledsoe and Riley Scott and McClain’s Luca Matesic have been named to the 2022 All-Frontier Athletic Conference girls soccer team

Chillicothe, which won the conference title, landed five players including the player of the year.

Junior Ali Mathis was voted the Player of the Year after being one of the key players in the Lady Cavaliers 9-0-1 FAC season and a 12-2-2 overall mark heading into postseason play.

She is joined by teammates: seniors Gemma Maimone, Avery Erslan and Addie Price, and sophomore Kiera Archer.

Jackson had three players named: seniors Jade Winters and Abby Seimetz, and junior Mattie Wilburn.

Hillsboro had Bledsoe and Scott.

Miami Trace had senior Jana Griffith.

Washington had senior Addison Chambers.

McClain had Matesic, a junior.

The ladies will be honored in November at the All-FAC Fall Sports Banquet.

Final FAC Girls Soccer Standings

Chillicothe. 9-0-1, 12-2-2

Jackson 8-1-1, 12-3-2

Hillsboro 4-4-2, 6-9-2

McClain 3-4-3, 6-7-3

Miami Trace 2-7-1, 6-9-1

Washington 0-10, 3-13-1

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_soccer-ball.jpg

Hillsboro’s Bledsoe, Scott; McClain’s Matesic make team